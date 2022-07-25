A Fort Wayne woman died Saturday after being shot earlier last week by her husband, who later died of suicide, the Allen County Coroner's office said Monday.
Thin Thin Khaing, 47, was shot multiple times July 19 by her husband, Than Zaw Oo, 42. She fled to a neighbor who called police at 8:13 a.m. that day, the coroner’s office said.
Khaing was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. She died at the hospital Saturday, Monday's news release – which also identified the woman by name – said.
The cause of her death was multiple gunshot wounds, and it was determined to be a homicide. Khaing is the 15th homicide victim in Fort Wayne this year.
After shooting his wife, the man barricaded himself in his home on Willshire Estates Drive, near Maplecrest and Trier roads.
After unsuccessful attempts to contact the man, Fort Wayne police officers entered the home and found him dead on the floor with a rifle nearby. Paramedics pronounced him dead just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, the coroner’s office said.
The man died from a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a suicide, the coroner said.
The incident remains under investigation by city police, the coroner’s office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.