The worker who died Monday at a Fort Wayne-area Amazon facility was identified today as a 20-year-old man.
The Allen County coroner said Caes David Gruesbeck died shortly after being transported from the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Smith Road to a local hospital. According to Coroner Dr. Jon Brandenberger, Gruesbeck’s death was ruled an accident and the cause of death was a blunt-force injury.
The Amazon facility was closed after the incident and employees were sent home for the day with pay, according to the company.
Maureen Lynch Vogel, senior public relations manager at Amazon, said today the site remains closed and employees continue to be paid. She did not say when the fulfillment center will reopen.
The incident remains under investigation by law enforcement, the coroner’s office said. The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration has also started its own safety and compliance inspection to look into the death, Indiana Department of Labor spokeswoman Stephanie McFarland said.