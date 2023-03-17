A 76-year-old man was identified Thursday as the victim of a fatal weekend fire.
Terry L. Neat was found after the fire, which was contained to his apartment unit, was extinguished. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.
Adam O’Connor, Fort Wayne Fire Department Public Information Officer Deputy Chief, said the fire started due to Neat smoking while using oxygen therapy.
O’Connor said the department sees similar deaths at least once a year. He said they can become deadly fast because the oxygen makes the fire burn at twice the rate.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department was dispatched just after 7:38 p.m. Saturday to the Edsall House Apartments at 310 Berry St. to respond to the fire. It was under control by 7:47 p.m. according to the initial media release from the department.
Upon arrival, firefighters were met with thick smoke on the first floor, which limited visibility. Several people were self-evacuating.
Firefighters got the fire under control and extinguished within minutes with a handline hose. While searching the apartments after the fire was out, they found Neat.
“The fire itself was not overwhelming,” O’Connor said, but the smoke can cause a number of issues.
The apartments are federally subsidized for seniors, with rents and eligibility determined by government regulations, its website states.
A search of the building found that all other residents were safe and accounted for, though some residents suffered from smoke inhalation. The department rescued one person and one pet.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, Neighborhood Health Clinics and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.