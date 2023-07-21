The death of a Leo-Cedarville man who died shortly after being brought to the Allen County Jail has been ruled a cocaine overdose, according to a news release from the Allen County Coroner's Office.
Courtney Eugene Luckadoo, 35, died from cocaine intoxication, and his death has been ruled an accident, according to Allen County Deputy Coroner Rebecca Mayes.
Luckadoo died May 20.
He was in the jail for about 45 minutes when he began showing signs of a medical emergency, according to a statement from Allen County Sheriff’s Department Cpl. Adam Griffith days after the death. Luckadoo was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.
Luckadoo was brought to the jail by another agency, but Griffith didn't specify which one.