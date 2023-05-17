A man and woman who were found dead in a Fort Wayne hotel room died in a murder-suicide, the Allen County Coroner's Office ruled Wednesday.
Both Fort Wayne residents, Melissa Trevino, 22, and Dominic Norman Culjan III, 22, died Tuesday from gunshot wounds, according a news release from Allen County Deputy Coroner Chris Meihls.
Trevino's death was ruled a homicide, and Culjan died of suicide, a news release said.
Police were alerted to the hotel when someone called 911 after finding two people unconscious in a room at the Quality Inn, 1734 W. Washington Center Road.
The coroner's finding is consistent with the investigation by the city police department's Homicide Unit, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.
The deaths continue to be under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the Allen County Prosecutor's Office and the coroner's office.