An 89-year-old Waynedale woman died from injuries suffered during Monday night's storm, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Janet M. Howell was at her home in the 5400 block of Mason Drive during the storm which produced winds as high as 98 mph.
She received a severe laceration because of shattered glass from the storm, said Michael Burris, chief investigator for the coroner's office.
She was transported to a hospital in an ambulance and was taken to an operating room, but died as a result of sharp-forced injuries. The coroner's office said she died from severe blood loss due to sharp forced injuries because of shattered glass during the storm. Her death was ruled an accident.
Howell's death is the only reported storm related death in Allen County.