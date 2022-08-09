A 23-year-old Fort Wayne man and a 10-year-old Fort Wayne boy have been identified as the victims of separate homicides Monday, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Both victims were found in apartments and died at the scenes, the coroner's office said in statements following autopsies.
Jaiyvian Rashad Hamilton, 23, was the victim of a shooting about 1 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Greene Street, the coroner's office said. It said Hamilton died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death is the 16th homicide of the year in Allen County.
Ray Dee One, 10, was the victim of a shooting about 6 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Carterton Drive, the coroner's office said. It said Ray Dee died from a gunshot wound to the head, and his death is the 17th homicide of 2022 in the county.
Both incidents remain under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.