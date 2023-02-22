The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled Wednesday the death of a Fort Wayne woman who was shot on Bluffton Road a homicide.
Diasha Renee Fitts, 39, was found in critical condition in the passenger seat of a vehicle at the Eagle's Lodge at 4940 Bluffton Road late Sunday, Fort Wayne police said. She was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
Rebecca Mayes, deputy coroner, said in a news release that Fitts died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Fitts' death is the fifth homicide for Allen County this year. The Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and coroner’s office are investigating her death.
Police say the victim and a male driver were at the Eagle's Lodge prior to the shooting, left to go to an unknown location and were engaged by gunfire while they were driving. One of the bullets struck Fitts.
Police have not released any further information about the suspect.
Police ask people with information about the incident to call police at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the anonymous P3 Tips app.