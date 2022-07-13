The city can sell $32 million in bonds to finance the second phase of downtown riverfront development after receiving Fort Wayne City Council’s support.
The $32 million in revenue bonds will cover the costs of construction for the second phase of riverfront development, along with the acquisition of the Pepsi facility across the St Marys River from Promenade Park.
The second phase will focus on developing the land along the north side of the St. Marys River from Ewing Street to Clinton Street. The phase also includes developing the land on the river’s south side to connect Promenade Park and Headwaters Park.
Nancy Townsend, redevelopment director, told the council Tuesday the second phase will expand some of the popular features of Promenade Park, such as the elevated Treetop Canopy Walk, boat docks and public gathering spaces. It will also include a universally accessible bouldering mound and hammock grove.
Construction on the second phase is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
The lease rental revenue bond will be repaid by the existing revenue stream from the local economic development income tax — a financing mechanism approved by City Council in 2017. The bonds have a term of 20 years.
The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Authority will act as the lessor, and the city’s Redevelopment Commission will serve as the lessee. The commission will pay rent with the local income taxes pledged by council members to the authority, and the authority will use that money to pay principal and interest on the bonds, said Jon Bomberger, the city’s bond attorney.
Council president Jason Arp, R-4th, said he didn’t support the request as a Redevelopment Commission member and continues to oppose it because he’d prefer to city seek a general obligation bond instead of a revenue bond. General obligation bonds are backed by the revenue of the city that issues it, while revenue bonds are paid for by the project’s proceeds.
Arp said he would prefer the bonds stay under the city’s monitored debt limit, which would be possible through a general obligation loan.
“I understand that we’ve got the funding source for this and I’m not opposed to public spaces, but...” Arp said before Morr interjected with a way the revenue bonds will save money.
Using a revenue bond will save the city about $2 million in capitalized interest, Morr said. Emma Adlam of Baker Tilly said the revenue bond saves the city from having to borrow during the construction period, which saves it from capitalizing interest.
The interest rate on the bonds is unknown at this point, but Baker Tilly estimates it will be about 6.5%. However, Morr said the interest rates could end up being lower after Fort Wayne received a boost in its bond rating by an independent service.
Moody’s Investors Service recently assigned the riverfront bonds an Aa3 rating, an upgrade from the city’s previous rating of A1. Morr described the difference as being moved from an upper medium grade to a high-quality grade.
In addition to lower interest rates, the city doesn’t have to cover the bonds with insurance, which Morr expected to cost about $210,000.
Morr said the city will bring a similar request for the third phase of riverfront development, which is expected to cost nearly $50 million.
Council members, including Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, asked several questions about the bonds and how the bonds could affect the city’s future opportunities.
“Let me make it clear that I am in support of the project,” she said. “But I like to be aware of as many of the elements as I can be aware of when making the decision.”
City Council members voted 7-1 to support the bonds with opposition from Arp. Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, was absent.