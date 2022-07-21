Allen County employees will receive at least a 5.5% raise next year, but County Council warned department leaders Thursday to look for any extra dollars as the members will have to cut more than $300,000 from the 2023 budget.
County Council members typically start the budget process in July. The final budget is adopted in October.
Auditor Nick Jordan asked council members for guidance on the parameters leaders should work within while compiling budget requests this year. Council members weren’t required to approve raises for county employees Thursday, but Jordan said that information helps determine how much room will remain in the budget outside of payroll.
Jordan suggested a raise of 4%. Council members are expected to see the results of a wage-and-benefits study before budget adoption. If the study shows more than a 4% raise is warranted, members can approve an additional raise at a future meeting.
Councilman Ken Fries, R-at large, asked how Jordan could suggest a 4% raise is appropriate when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index is more than 8% for the past year. Fries said he’d suggest an 8% raise, but he knew the other members wouldn’t support it.
Fries made a motion for a 6.25% raise for all county employees, which spurred more discussion. Councilman Tom Harris, R-2nd, said a 6.25% raise was too high. Councilman Paul Lagemann, D-3rd, said a 4% raise wouldn’t allow the county’s wages to compete with other agencies.
Earlier in the meeting, council members approved a 2% one-time bonus for full-time county employees and comparable raises for part-time employees who are not seasonal or temporary. Last year, County Council members approved a 3% raise for county employees.
Harris said county employees essentially received a 5% raise this year with the bonus taken into consideration. Fries said he disagreed before redirecting members to his motion.
“I’m still at 6.25%,” Fries said. “Stop me or I’ll keep going up.”
The motion needed four votes of support to be passed but failed despite supporting votes from Fries, Lagemann and Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell, D-1st.
County Council asks each department to stay within their designated funds approved for the 2022 budget while planning for 2023. The members generally try to have money left over from the 2023 estimated revenue after taking 2022 budgets into consideration. This allows members to award some department appeals without using the county’s cash reserves.
Kerley asked where a 5% raise would put members when it comes to staying within the 2023 revenue. Jordan said that would leave the members “barely breaking even.”
“I’m fine with breaking even at this point,” Kerley said before moving for a 5% raise.
Harris asked where a 4.5% raise would leave members, and Kerley reminded Harris there was already an active motion that needed to be acted on. The motion for a 5% raise failed with sole support from Kerley and Lagemann.
Fries and Curry-Campbell said a 5% raise wasn’t enough, but Lagemann said he supported a 5% raise because it was more than the 4% Jordan initially suggested.
Councilman Chris Spurr, R-4th, asked the members to consider delaying the decision until at least August.
Fries made a motion for a 5.5% raise, which was passed despite opposition from Harrison, Spurr and Councilman Bob Armstrong, R-at large.
The 5.5% raise will leave council members without any projected revenue to use for appeal requests, which are made in September. The members will have to find $302,785 in offsetting budget cuts before adoption if they don’t want to use any of the $41 million in the county’s cash reserves.
In other business, council members approved a $1.46 million request for a new communications system with pagers for the county fire departments. Huntertown Fire Chief Robert Boren previously said the county system was one disaster, such as a lightning strike, away from catastrophic failure.
More than 30 of the county fire departments’ staff members sat in the gallery of the meeting room to show their support for the pager budget item. The members approved the request unanimously.