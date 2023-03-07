Construction of a plant employing 100 people to turn food waste into chicken feed could start this spring, the attorney representing the firm said.
The Fort Wayne City Council passed an ordinance tonight, 7-2, allowing Do Good Foods to use the city’s bonding power to finance the project with $190 million in Indiana Economic Development Solid Waste Facility revenue bonds. Bond attorney Richard Starkey said the company plans to break ground in May and build the plant at 8645 Aviation Drive in 18 to 24 months.
Councilmen Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Jason Arp, R-4th, voted against the ordinance. Ensley said after the meeting the plant is a worthy idea, but he votes against all municipal bonds for private businesses.
“I don’t think government should be picking winners and losers,” Ensley said.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said the city and residents won’t be liable for repayment of the bonds. Do Good Foods Fort Wayne LLC is using the city’s bond standing to get a lower interest rate.
The company announced plans to come to Fort Wayne in June. The council originally approved $153 million in bonds for the plant in December, Starkey said.
The increase in the bond amount is due to increases in project and financing costs, said Carman Young, economic development specialist with the city’s Division of Community Development.