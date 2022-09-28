Fort Wayne City Utilities has secured $11 million in state funding to help about 2,100 homeowners pay for replacing lead pipes that connect their homes to water.
City Utilities has replaced all of the lead pipes that previously existed in Fort Wayne’s public water system, but lead still remains in private plumbing in many houses built before 1937 and in the service pipes from the sidewalks to those homes. Houses built before 1951 might also have lead pipes.
Eventually, the U.S. Department of Environmental Management will require homeowners to replace lead pipes on their private property. In the meantime, City Utilities is looking for more ways to incentivize owners to get rid of the lead service pipes that connect homes to water mains.
Fort Wayne City Council members unanimously approved Tuesday an expansion of City Utilities' Lead Service Line Replacement program.
Matthew Wirtz, deputy director of engineering, said City Utilities estimates 14,500 homes in central Fort Wayne have lead service pipes. Homeowners pay about $2,600 for the lead service line replacement.
City Utilities has had a Lead Service Replacement Program since 2018 through which it loans homeowners the money for the work. The repayment is spread out over 10 years and is tacked onto residents’ monthly water bills.
But City Utilities has found a way to help low-income homeowners avoid the full price tag of replacement.
City Utilities has identified three Census tracts that can have the work done without covering the full cost. Wirtz said the areas were prioritized as officials considered homeowners’ incomes, the poverty levels and the number of children living in the area. Children are more likely to develop health issues from lead exposure.
Census Tracts 16 and 17 are southeast of downtown near the Oxford and McMillan Park areas. The average income in Census Tract 17 is $22,722 with a poverty rate of more than 47%. Census Tract 16 has an average income of $24,146 and a poverty rate of nearly 45%.
Census Tract 9 is northwest of downtown between West State Boulevard and University of Saint Francis. The average income is $34,239, and a poverty rate of about 28%.
About 43% of the population is Census Tract are 17 or younger, and the juvenile population in Census Tract 16 is about 35%. Census Tract 9 has a juvenile population of about 21%.
Homeowners in the high-priority census tracts can have between 25% and 90% of the costs covered by financing City Utilities has secured through the State Revolving Fund. City Utilities will only be required to pay back $2.2 million of the $11 million from the fund as the remainder came as a grant.
The three areas contain about 15% of the 14,500 lead service lines that will eventually have to be replaced. Homeowners in the chosen tracts will soon receive letters that explain the program.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, confirmed with Wirtz that council could pass an ordinance mandating replacement of lead service lines. City Utilities aims to have all of the lead service lines in Fort Wayne replaced in the next 20-25 years.
Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, asked how City Utilities plans to win over landlords who own multiple properties, noting that some own dozens of rentals. He suggested a program in which property owners can get a discount for having the work done on multiple homes.
Nearly 85% of the homes in Census Tract 17 are rented, which is followed by Census Tract 16 with about 48% of homes rented and Census Tract 9 with about 42% of the homes being rentals.
“We want this work to get done,” Wirtz said. “We are committed to that, but we just don’t have the details yet.”