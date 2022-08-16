Fort Wayne City Council members want a fair share of appointments to local boards and commissions, and they took a step Tuesday hoping to make that happen.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said he has spent time the last two years looking into the way members are appointed to boards and commissions. City Council Administrator Megan Flohr and Joe Bonahoom, the council’s attorney, have gathered information about the boards and commissions that work on legislation before it comes to the council.
Jehl asked members Tuesday for support on two non-binding resolutions to address what he calls inequity in board appointments. One asks Mayor Tom Henry to reconsider the division of appointments his office has compared to the City Council.
Among 61 local boards and commissions, the mayor has 180 appointments, and City Council appoints 49 members, Jehl said. Many of the boards don’t have anyone appointed by City Council members.
“(With) 28 out of the 61, the council is completely shut out of the initial process within the boards and commissions,” Jehl said. “That puts council in a difficult place.”
Board members are often local citizens who represent the entity that appointed them and pass along pertinent information.
The other resolution asks the Indiana General Assembly to do the same for the 23 boards – including the Board of Public Works and the county and city parks and recreation boards – that are defined by state law.
City Council members don’t have appointments to 15 of the 23 boards defined by the state. Without appointments to local boards and commissions, City Council members often don’t know what is being worked on, Jehl said.
“In general, boards are better served when there is a check and balance built into them that does not exclude the legislative body,” Jehl said.
Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, a mayoral candidate, said not having board appointments has prevented transparency in the past. He used the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority board as an example. The board approved an emergency declaration early last year, and the public didn’t know until Jehl found out and shared the information months later.
Didier said he supports the work, even though he doesn’t often vote in favor of non-binding resolutions.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, asked how the work would affect City Council’s budget. Flohr said the work would not affect the funds each member has set aside for their projects.
The members unanimously gave preliminary approval to the local resolution, and Chambers was the sole member to oppose the resolution to ask state legislators for help.
“The reality of it is I don’t even know if we could create some impact at a state level if he hasn’t already started those conversations at the state level,” Chambers said. “Always my priority is what we can do here locally and making sure we are getting that diversity and inclusion on our local boards.”
City Council members will cast final votes on the resolutions at the next meeting, which is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Citizens Square.