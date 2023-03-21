The Fort Wayne Police Department’s request to charge up to five times more for the public to receive copies of videos stalled at Tuesday’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting.
Members voted 5-3 to push the initial decision of the fee change until next week’s meeting. Council members on both sides of the vote said they want specific information on the cost of processing video from officer-worn body cameras and recording devices in police vehicles before making a final decision.
Police Chief Steve Reed and Lt. Lisa Williams, head of the department’s Digital Evidence Management Unit, requested new fees of $4 a minute with a cap of $150 per video. The department can currently charge a flat rate of $30 a video.
The higher fees would help pay for the cost of processing the footage as the department continues to add more cameras, Reed said. It’s similar to what police departments in other municipalities charge, he added.
Reed said processing includes obscuring parts required by law, such as bystanders, deaths and property. It’s time-consuming for officers and takes time from other duties, Reed said.
Williams said the digital unit now has five other employees. Reed said the police department will likely add one or two more officers to the unit next year.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she was concerned that if someone wanted video from cameras on multiple officers and vehicles, they’d be charged for each one. Reed confirmed that someone could be charged up to $150 per video for multiple videos.
However, people in videos can view them twice at the police department without having to pay – unless they want copies, he said.
Tucker, using herself as an example, said she works every day and wasn’t sure if she would be able to make it during the department’s business hours to watch a video.
After the meeting, Tucker said people might need to see police videos for a variety of reasons. As an example, if someone is hospitalized from a traffic accident and unconscious, their family would have to pay for video to find out what happened.
“A lot of times our minds go to the criminal aspect,” Tucker said, “but there’s so much more to it.”
Councilmen Glynn Hines, D-at large, and Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Tucker voted against the continuation. Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, was absent.
Ensley asked if every person would be charged if the department received 40 requests for the same video because officers would only have to process the video once. Reed said each person requesting the video would be charged the fee.
Ensley said he would prefer to budget for an extra officer instead of increasing fees to pay for one. The costs could create a disparity in who can get copies.
“There’s a strong public interest in making these videos accessible,” he said.
Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, asked why they didn’t include potential costs of processing footage in the budget when they began approving body cameras about two years ago. Reed said the cost changes as the department adds cameras.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, said the higher cost would deter public oversight of law enforcement, and at least one court has said it isn’t legal to charge for access of the public records.
“It’s an added burden; it’s an added fee; it’s an added cost,” she said. “We, as taxpayers, have already paid.”
Hines said the proposed fee is exorbitant. He also favors immediate release of footage to the media when they request it.
The media has requested video in at least two cases in the last six months. The most recent situation involved the Nov. 2 death of 18-year-old Wyatt Beckler, who was shot by Fort Wayne police Officer Andrew Fry. The police department’s video included context, including a voice-over by a public information officer and footage of Beckler’s internet history, along with the body camera footage.
An investigation found Fry’s actions “were consistent with department policy and the use of force was reasonable, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office said.
The other situation was the Oct. 8 arrest of Mayor Tom Henry for driving while intoxicated. Henry pleaded guilty to misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
Video of the Henry’s arrest wasn’t given to the media until Luke Britt, the governor-appointed public access counselor, released an opinion Dec. 6 that stated Fort Wayne officials violated public access law by not releasing records of the arrest when after the case was closed.
The issue is expected to be on the City Council’s agenda next week. Reed and Williams said they will bring more information on cost and time the department spends processing videos.
Reed shared concerns that the information won’t properly represent future needs because the number of cameras in the department will continue to increase.
The department had 100 officers with body cameras in 2021, and all uniform operations personnel – more than 300 officers – were equipped with them in 2022. The department currently has about 500 officers.