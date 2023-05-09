A developer who wanted to add tenant space to a planned south-side laundromat didn’t get the rezoning it needed Tuesday.
The Fort Wayne City Council voted 5-2 against changing the residential lot at 430 W. Cox Drive to commercial zoning. Councilmen Russ Jehl, R-2nd, and Paul Ensley, R-1st, voted in favor of the rezoning, and Councilmen Tom Didier, R-3rd, and Jason Arp, R-4th, were absent.
The Humaidi Group can still build a laundromat on the adjacent property at 5825 Fairfield Ave., but the company wanted to add the Cox plot to that parcel so it could build another business space. The developer also owns the gas station at Fairfield and West Paulding Road.
The City Council approved rezoning for the original proposal for a 3,196-square-foot laundromat in 2022, said Michelle Wood, senior planner. Wood said the new plan would allow better traffic flow.
Council members said residents have told them the plans don’t fit the neighborhood and shared concerns about increased traffic.
The new plan called for a 4,300-square-foot building to replace the house and garage at 430 W. Cox Drive. The laundromat would have been 2,600 square feet, and the tenant space would have been 1,700 square feet.
Because of residents’ concerns shared at a Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing, the developer provided a written commitment about what kinds of businesses wouldn’t be allowed in the tenant space, Wood said. The forbidden businesses included bars, auto sales, and a private club.
However, City Council members were still concerned about the potential tenants.
Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said the members still have unanswered questions, and he found the original plan more palatable than the one up for consideration Tuesday. Constituents in the neighborhood said they were against it, he added.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, said she doesn’t have faith in written commitments prohibiting certain types of businesses. Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she voted against the original rezoning and didn’t feel the expansion was good for the neighborhood.
The residents were against the proposal because they didn’t have enough information about the potential tenants, Tucker said. She also didn’t like the entrances and exits in the original plan, and the poor condition of the developer’s gas station influenced her, she said.
Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said he drives by the gas station every day and not much has been cleaned up.
Ensley said he supported the rezoning because it was an extension of the laundromat plans.
“We already approved the majority of the project,” he said. “The project’s going to go forward either way.”