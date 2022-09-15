Five department leaders asked Allen County Council members Thursday to approve moving up the classifications of employees – despite the risk that an upcoming compensation report could say they are overpaid.
Ericka Beachem, county human resources generalist, said she would remain neutral on the request rather than endorsing it, which is what the compensation study consultant advised she do. Each request had been approved by the council’s personnel committee before Thursday's meeting.
Salaries are based on job classifications, and moving up a classification comes with a raise. The compensation study is expected to be released in October or later and will assess appropriate pay levels for all county positions, but Councilman Ken Fries said the changes are needed before the report is released because of inequity among comparable jobs.
Council members approved 45 reclassifications for the Allen County Juvenile Center, 20 reclassifications for the county youth services, three reclassifications and a new position for Allen Circuit Court and Adult Probation, three reclassifications for the Wayne Township Assessor’s Office, and three reclassifications and three new positions for the Department of Planning Services.
The raises vary based on classification. The raise for youth care workers, for example, is about $6,000 annually.
Councilman Tom Harris asked department leaders if it was worth getting raises for their employees now instead of after the compensation report is released. If the report shows positions should be paid less, the employees would be redlined, which Harris said means they are overpaid.
When positions are redlined, the employees aren't demoted, and their salaries are not reduced. Each redlined employee wouldn't receive a raise until the proper wage from the report catches up to their salary.
Dunn stood by his request for 20 reclassifications after Harris’ explanation of redlining.
“I would prefer to start paying them what they deserve presently,” Dunn said.
Fries said Dunn isn’t the only department leader who feels that way.
“I asked all the department heads and elected officials at that (personnel meeting), ‘Show of hands, does anybody want to withdrawal their request if their employees get redlined?’ ” Fries said. “And none of them did.”
The largest reclassification request came from the county juvenile center, which has found a way to increase income through housing juveniles who are being tried or have been convicted in adult court. Allen Superior Judge Andrea Trevino said juvenile defendants in adult confinement are generally charged with “the worst of the worst” crimes, such as murder and rape.
Juvenile inmates are kept in their rooms at least 23 hours a day because they cannot be around adult inmates at any time. Some counties don't have separate buildings for adult and juvenile offenders, but Allen County does. That’s why the juvenile center locally is taking in juvenile offenders charged or convicted of the most serious crimes from all over the state.
The Allen County Juvenile Center charges $150 a day for each youth offender they take in. Trevino and Shane Armstrong, juvenile center director, have discussed increasing the rate because of the high demand.
Councilman Paul Lagemann said that taking in juvenile offenders from other counties is a good financial decision because the Allen County Jail receives more than three times less – $40 a day.
But taking on the out-of-county juveniles comes with increased safety risks and staffing needs. Trevino said the county now has to turn away some transfers because the facility doesn’t have enough staffing.
The raises will help the juvenile center hire and retain employees, Trevino said. Juvenile center employees are leaving for higher paying jobs more than they ever have, she added.
“Money is playing into people’s decisions, as it probably should,” she said. “We all have families to take care of, and $5,000 or $6,000 is a lot of money to a lot of people.”