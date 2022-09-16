Fort Wayne City Council members and residents are still getting used to the idea of the city’s Solid Waste Department providing bulk trash service on a routine basis.
Mayor Tom Henry’s administration suggested the option in April, but council members quickly voiced opposition. The city’s Solid Waste Fund has a multi-million-dollar deficit, and people have criticized the Solid Waste Department for its management of Red River Waste Solutions, the city’s former solid waste contractor that was unable to complete its seven-year contract.
Shan Gunawardena, public works director, said Tuesday the deficit is partly because city workers filled in service gaps left by Red River’s crews, which required overtime to be paid out of the Solid Waste Fund.
GFL Environmental USA took over Fort Wayne’s trash and recycling pickup July 1. The move left the city without a provider for bulk trash collection – items too large to fit in trash bins – because the new contract is limited to one cart plus three bags of garbage weekly.
Red River’s contract was for unlimited trash pickup weekly, which included bulk items. Tim Haffner, city corporate attorney, has called unlimited weekly bulk trash pickup “a relic of the past.”
Council members asked the city to put out a request for proposals from private companies interested in picking up Fort Wayne residents’ bulk trash.
The only valid proposal came from GFL and would cost single-family households an additional $3.95 a month for weekly bulk collection. GFL’s proposed rate would cost taxpayers almost $4 million annually.
Matt Gratz, solid waste manager, said Tuesday the city department can provide weekly pickup of up to three bulk items for about $1 million a year – or 95 cents monthly per single-family household.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said last week she was worried about the city’s bulk trash proposal. Her top concern is that requiring residents to call in when they have bulk trash to be picked up won’t work, especially for citizens who speak other languages.
“Nothing about that has changed for me five months ago to today other than we know what a bid would be from another carrier,” Tucker said, “so that part hasn’t changed and shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone sitting at the table.”
The city’s proposed bulk trash rate is notably lower than GFL’s proposal, but the cost is significantly higher than the 53 cents monthly per household the city department said earlier this year that it would need to provide bulk pickup service.
Additionally, the city has requested about $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to delay rate increases and to replenish the Solid Waste Fund. Fort Wayne received more than $50 million last year for COVID-19 relief federal funding, and the American Rescue Plan Act dollars are required to have planned uses by the end of 2024.
The city released proposed trash rate increases about six weeks ago that call for the current monthly $12 single-household rate going up July 1 to $15.60 and Jan. 1 to 2024 to $18.60. That includes about $1 million a year for bulk trash.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, has been one of the loudest opponents of how the city has managed trash and recycling services. He presented his own plan, which also has a city-run bulk trash program.
The Solid Waste Fund would stay at a deficit for now, however, if Jehl’s plan moves forward.
Jehl’s plan includes $8 million of federal funding to spread rate increases out over 30 months, and none of it would go directly to the Solid Waste Fund. He wants to wait until after the Solid Waste Department starts providing service.
“Let’s see their solution in action,” Jehl said. “Time is on the ratepayers’ side.”
The city’s proposed plan has “no strings attached and no oversight,” he said, adding that isn't something the Solid Waste Department should be trusted with at this point. A bailout would make more sense after an internal audit report is released and once the department proves it can provide the service, Jehl said.
“Holding off on the bailout would essentially serve as a performance bond to make sure they demonstrate their ability,” he said.
Council last week opted to schedule the final decision on the city’s proposed rate increases for the Sept. 27 meeting. Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, said he will work with Jehl and city officials toward crafting a compromise.
Gratz said higher trash rates have been coming for a long time. Solid waste rates have increased $4.80 a month over the last 24 years.
If the city’s proposed rates are approved, solid waste bills for single-family households will increase by more than $6 in the next 16 months.