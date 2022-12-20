A Fort Wayne city councilman asked other council members Tuesday to leave Mayor Tom Henry’s drunken driving conviction in 2022 after a call for an independent investigation.
Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he didn’t plan on talking about Henry’s Oct. 8 arrest at Tuesday’s meeting, but that changed once Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, brought up his plan to work on a resolution that would hire independent counsel to review Henry’s conduct during the incident.
Henry pleaded guilty to misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated in October, after a city-owned car he was driving collided with another vehicle.
Henry’s administration released police body camera footage last week after Indiana’s state public access counselor Luke Britt issued an opinion that officials had violated the law.
At least two City Council members and several media organizations, including The Journal Gazette, had requested the footage and other records relating to the incident and were denied.
The hours of video shows Henry questioning officers’ actions as they arrested him. He asked for officers’ names several times and said he wouldn’t forget that the officers put him in handcuffs.
When Henry is out of earshot and in the back of a police vehicle, officers can be heard on the video saying Henry threatened them and that they feared for their jobs.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Jehl asked Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, if he would consider letting council members’ share final comments, despite not being on the agenda.
“Since you asked, and I’m feeling like Santa Claus,” Arp said to a roar of laugher, “we’ll start with you.”
Arp didn’t talk about Henry’s arrest during the meeting, but he released a statement two hours earlier saying he’s requesting the full, unedited footage from the city so that the council can “determine how direct the threats were.”
Jehl shared his idea to arrange for an independent review of Henry’s conduct that he released Monday in a statement to The Journal Gazette. Jehl said he doesn’t want to be complicit in Henry’s intimidation to police officers, and he doesn’t think it’s appropriate for council members to evaluate the case.
“Like the officers on the scene, I think all of us wish it would all go away and that we didn’t have to deal with it,” Jehl said. “But I think that we do and I think we need to do so in a way that depoliticizes the issue.”
Jehl said he will move forward with working on a resolution for an independent investigation unless he hears opposition from most of the other members.
Paddock said he would find it “very difficult” to support a resolution calling for time and money to investigate the issue further. Henry has pleaded guilty, had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days and will pay restitution to cover the damage to both vehicles involved in the crash.
Paddock acknowledged that some of the things Henry said during the incident were unfortunate but said that they were just words.
“They were just uttered and they were not followed up by any actions on his part during that unfortunate arrest or on his part in his conduct in the two months since that arrest has occurred,” Paddock said.
Henry has shown that he is “truly remorseful,” said Paddock, who asked fellow members to move beyond the issue so that they can focus on important actions in the new year.
The next City Council meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Citizens Square.