Fort Wayne City Council members gave themselves two more weeks to make a final decision on expanding a north-side economic development area so its revenue could be used for the North River property.
About 29 acres bounded by Clinton, Fourth and Harrison streets make up the North River property that the city purchased for riverfront development. The property, which has been vacant for years, was formerly the site of an Omnisource metal recycling plant.
Johnathan Leist, redevelopment director, said the land, near Science Central, needs infrastructure work before a developer could move in, and that could be paid for from the revenue generated by the Lima-Wells-Fernhill Economic Development Area – with City Council approval.
Economic development areas collect a portion of property taxes paid within their boundaries to use for future projects and improvements in that district.
Leist asked council to consider approving the expansion of the Lima-Wells-Fernhill district and removing the North River Urban Renewal Area, which currently covers the property. The North River Urban Renewal Area doesn’t generate revenue because all of the properties within it are owned by the city instead of commercial developments that pay taxes, Leist said.
The Lima-Wells-Fernhill Economic Development Area travels south to State Boulevard but only includes the Clinton Street corridor south of Franke Park Drive.
The resolutions have been approved by the city’s redevelopment and plan commissions, and it will return to redevelopment commission for a final decision if it is approved by council members.
Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, and Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, were among members who shared concerns about taking the $600,000 that the Lima-Wells-Fernhill district generates annually and using it for riverfront development. Leist said the district could also allow the expansion and connection of the Pufferbelly Trail.
Leist said funding for other projects in the district won’t be negatively affected by the expansion. The commercial developments that will eventually be on the North River property will add to the district’s tax increment fund in the future.
Councilman Geoff Paddock supported Leist, saying no one will be “slighted” by passing the request.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said he didn’t think he could support the move because specific uses of the tax-generated revenue would be up to the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission without requiring council’s say.
“If I vote against it, it’s only because I would prefer to vote for it when I know what the project is,” Jehl said.
Didier, who had earlier stated he supports the request, said he understood Jehl’s point, comparing it to how members knew what the controversial Harrison Square project was before they approved the creation of the tax increment financing district that helped finance it.
The members were split on their decision in the committee session with opposition from Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, Glynn Hines, D-at large, Arp, Jehl and Tucker.
Votes don’t often change between the committee session and the regular meeting, so the same 4-5 vote would have led to the request’s failure.
During the regular meeting, Paddock made a motion to hold the discussion and final decision for two weeks. The hold passed despite opposition from Ensley, Arp and Tucker.
City Council members are expected to hold a final discussion and make a decision at the meeting Sept. 27.