A move to slash the budget for Mayor Tom Henry’s office drew opposition Tuesday from nearly every Fort Wayne City Council member.
Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, had requested the entire budget for Henry’s office be cut. He explained in a statement released about an hour before the meeting that he suggested the cuts because council is still waiting to see video evidence form Henry’s Oct. 8 arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
City Attorney Malak Heiny said the video evidence will be released after the case is closed, which is expected to happen after Henry is sentenced Nov. 7. Henry pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge that followed a crash in which he sideswiped another vehicle with the city-owned car he was driving.
Henry’s blood alcohol level was 0.152%, almost twice Indiana’s legal limit of 0.08%, according to court documents. Henry told police he had too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser at Civic Theatre.
Arp submitted a list of questions raised by council members, many of which were answered by Heiny last week. Henry has said he will pay for all costs associated with the collision.
However, Arp said he doesn’t think the mayoral budget should be approved until council members can see the video evidence. The city denied a request from The Journal Gazette to obtain records, including body camera footage, that were part of the investigation of Henry’s arrest.
Arp read a statement he released before the meeting to open the discussion.
“While I have confidence that our request will be granted in a timely manner, I am requesting a cut of the mayor’s office operating budget,” Arp said. “The budget would then be restored once all of the information requests have been fulfilled.”
Arp said since he proposed the cuts last week, he has learned that Henry’s salary cannot legally be cut by City Council. Arp further adjusted his request because he wanted to protect the two city departments – human resources and 311 Citizens Service – that fall under the mayor’s office operating budget.
Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, started the discussion by asking whether City Council would actually be able to restore the mayoral budget once the criminal case closes.
City Controller Garry Morr said the members would not be able to amend the 2023 budget until next year, with approval coming at the end of January at the soonest. By then, the city will have been forced to lay off Henry’s staff, Morr said.
Arp said Henry’s office should be able to find the money needed to fill the month-long gap. The cut would result in a shortage of about $1 million, so the office would be required to find more than $83,000 for one month of staff salaries and operations.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, said she doesn’t agree with the budget being weaponized because of an ongoing investigation. Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said he doesn’t see a need for a list of budget cuts for one video.
Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, said he agrees that the council should be able to use its authority over the city budget to influence policy, but he wished Arp had a clearer objective.
Ensley asked Morr whether he could confirm that Henry plans to release the body camera footage. Morr said he didn’t know anything about conversations in which Henry pledged to release the footage.
Hines asked John Perlich, city spokesman, to come forward, and Ensley asked the same question. Perlich said he would feel most comfortable if Heiny answered that question because it’s outside of Perlich’s professional scope. Heiny did not appear to be at the meeting.
Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he disagreed with the opposition to the mayoral budget, as well as Ensley’s questions.
“I think this line of interrogation of you, John (Perlich), or anyone else in the audience, I think it’s totally inappropriate that we are doing this at all,” Paddock said. “I can’t even believe, frankly, that we are discussing this at the length that we are since he is involved in a legal matter.”
Paddock cautioned council members to not interfere with the judicial process.
Arp and Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, have announced they are both seeking the Republican nomination for the 2023 mayoral election. Henry is the only Democrat to announce his intention to run in the election.
Didier read a statement in which he shared his opposition to Arp’s proposal.
“If we want openness and if we want transparency, we need to represent that in our proposals to the city,” Didier said.
Arp made a motion to approve his proposal, but it failed after no one seconded the move.
City Council members approved $676,328 of the more than $4.8 million in budget cuts that were proposed by council members.
The 2023 financial plan was ultimately passed by council members after about an hour of discussion, making it the shortest budget cut meeting in years.
City councils are required by the state to pass the following year’s budget by the end of October annually. The final night of budget discussions often takes a few hours or longer.
Arp was the sole vote of opposition against the overall city budget. He said he won’t support a budget that includes the city paying an economic development corporation that is run by the chamber of commerce.
His request to cut the $250,000 line item for the Fort Wayne/Allen County Economic Development Alliance, which now goes by Greater Fort Wayne Inc., was not supported by any other council members.
Henry, who didn’t attend the meeting, later released a statement that said the City Council members’ passage of the city’s overall budget shows Fort Wayne is positioned for even better days ahead. It did not address the failure of Arp’s attempt to slash his office’s budget.
“Fiscal discipline is critical as we work together to meet the needs, wants and desires of residents, neighborhoods and businesses,” Henry said. “We’re looking forward to a productive 2023 with initiatives planned for every quadrant that will make a lasting and meaningful difference.”