The Northern Indiana Passenger Rail Association will ask the state to help bring a passenger railway corridor to the area now that the project has gotten City Council's support.
Councilman Geoff Paddock D-5th, asked his fellow members to approve a nonbinding resolution that shows the city’s support of the return of passenger rail service to Fort Wayne.
The proposed Chicago to Columbus, Ohio corridor would stop at the Baker Street Station in downtown Fort Wayne, along with several smaller cities such as Warsaw, Plymouth and Lima, Ohio. Paddock said the project would give local residents more options for travel and bring more tourism to Fort Wayne.
The association has raised funding for a feasibility study, an environmental impact study and preliminary engineering. Paddock said the association wants to take the project to the next level, which would involve asking the Indiana Department of Transportation to work with the federal transportation department to bring some of the $36 billion President Joe Biden has allocated for rail improvements from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Paddock said support from the council members “would send a strong message that Fort Wayne wants us to move forward — or at least apply.” The association hopes the federal and state departments can come together with 80% of the cost coming from the rail allocation and the rest coming from INDOT.
The railroad project is expected to cost between $5 million and $6 million per mile. Paddock said it might sound costly, but INDOT has estimated the Interstate 69 extension south of Indianapolis will cost about $20 million per mile.
Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, said he supports the project, especially considering how the city has grown.
“Fort Wayne is not the same city it was 100 years ago, and we need this,” Freistroffer said.
Councilwomen Sharon Tucker, D-6th, and Michelle Chambers, D-at large, said they are ready for the proposed train system to become a reality.
“The only thing I’d like to say is hurry up because I’m 50,” Tucker said. “I want to see this come to fruition and ride.”
Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, said he wouldn’t support the nonbinding resolution. The former Chicago resident said he has heard about negative consequences Lake and St. Joseph counties saw after the commuter rail stops came, such as officials rearranging neighborhoods for the station.
The council members voted 7-1 with Arp in opposition. Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, was absent.