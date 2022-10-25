City Councilman Jason Arp explained his reason for suggesting to cut Mayor Tom Henry’s operating budget, which members will discuss and decide on later today.
Arp said he proposed cutting the mayor’s budget until council members are able to see police video evidence of the Oct. 8 incident in which Henry was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he crashed into another car.
Henry has pleaded guilty and faces sentencing Nov. 7. City Council members submitted a list of more than a dozen questions about the crash and arrest, and the answers were returned by City Attorney Malak Heiny last week.
Arp said many of the questions are answered but the video evidence requested won’t be released until after the sentencing hearing when the case is closed.
Arp didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday. He released a statement less than an hour before today's meeting where the cuts will be discussed and determined.
“While I have confidence that our request will be granted in a timely manner, I am requesting a cut of the mayor's office operating budget,” Arp said. “The budget would then be restored once all of the information requests have been fulfilled.”
The council will discuss and make final decisions on more than $4.8 million in proposed cuts to the 2023 city budget today. Proposed cuts or changes to the budget affect several departments including Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, the city clerk’s office, Community Development, fire, police, parks, Public Works and Traffic Engineering.
The majority of the cuts were proposed by Arp as he suggested slashing the entire budget for Mayor Tom Henry’s office.
Arp, who is this year’s council president, has said he is campaigning for the Republican nomination to run for mayor in 2023. Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, who did not submit any budget cut proposals, has also said he’s seeking the Republican nomination for the mayoral race.
Council members have the final say on city budgets.
“Budgetary action is one of the council's few means of recourse to ensure accountability,” Arp said.