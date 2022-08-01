The Fort Wayne Fleet Management Department has negotiated its highest unleaded fuel rate since 2012 for city use next year, but the $2.97 per gallon rate is still more than $1 less than current gas prices.
The department has secured a set rate for unleaded gasoline use by city vehicles with Lassus Brothers Oil for more than 10 years, which protects Fort Wayne from fluctuating fuel prices.
Fort Wayne City Council is expected Tuesday to discuss and consider approving a $2.2 million contract with Lassus for 765,000 gallons of unleaded gas in 2023, which locks in the $2.97 a gallon rate.
Half of the contract is delivered to the fleet department, and Lassus anticipates city employees will get the rest from Lassus stations in Fort Wayne. Most of the unleaded fuel the city buys is for police vehicles, but Steve Gillette, city purchasing director, said last year that it also covers the rest of the city’s vehicles that do not take diesel fuel.
City employees are currently getting unleaded fuel for $1.89 a gallon – the rate the city locked in about a year ago – while many citizens are currently paying more than $4 a gallon.
The highest rate the city locked in was $2.99 in 2012 – a year when AAA determined the national unleaded gas average price hit a new high at $3.60.
The average gas price in Fort Wayne was about $4.99 a gallon about a month ago, according to data from GasBuddy. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 15 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.12 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
The city doesn’t advertise bids for the contract because other gas stations can’t compete when it comes to the number of locations, Gillette said last year. Lassus has 16 gas stations in Fort Wayne, its website said.
The Fleet Management Department is in the process of negotiating its price for diesel fuel. The department will ask City Council members to approve a not-to-exceed amount of $4.50 a gallon – about $1.2 million for the year – for diesel in 2023.
The department typically negotiates the price later in the year for the 270,000 gallons of diesel the city anticipates using. The department expects to negotiate a lower rate with AG Plus after the City Council approves the not-to-exceed amount, a summary said.
The city’s rate for diesel fuel this year is $2.52 a gallon. The department secured rates of $2 a gallon for 2020 and 2021.
City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St.