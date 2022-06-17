Allen County’s fire communication system could suffer a “catastrophic failure” if the County Council doesn’t quickly approve a $1.7 million update request, a council member said.
Huntertown Fire Chief Robert Boren presented the request Thursday to County Council. The Allen County Fire Chiefs Association asked for $1,684,225 to update the county fire’s paging system and corresponding technology on fire trucks.
Boren said the severe storms the county saw Monday are an example of why the request is time sensitive. The chiefs have been told by Mike Reichert of the public safety radio shop that the archaic system they are using is delicate.
“He’s told us numerous times that we are just one lightning strike away from a catastrophic failure of our paging system,” Boren said. “Our page system is what alerts us, gets us to calls, wakes up volunteers in the middle of the night, bothers us during our holidays, gets our attention when we are busy to make sure we are alerted and ready to go when we receive calls from the public.”
The technology would also give firefighters more resources, including up-to-date information from dispatch while crews are responding to an emergency.
The association asked the Allen County commissioners May 6 for funding from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Fund, which has $73 million from the federal government for COVID-19 relief. Scott Schroeder, Marion Township trustee and Poe Township Fire Department chief, followed up last week with the commissioners, who said they are still working on a plan for the federal money.
During Monday’s storms, Boren said, some of the county fire departments were receiving about 40 calls an hour. But losing the communication system at any time could have major consequences.
Boren said he wanted to present the request to County Council so that the fire and county officials are all on the same page. Councilman Ken Fries said the county fire chiefs have waited long enough for an answer from the commissioners because the request was made more than a month ago.
“I don’t think we can continue to wait months and months for this,” he said.
Fries asked Auditor Nick Jordan if the commissioners have the money on hand to accommodate the request. Jordan said he would defer to the commissioners.
Commissioner Therese Brown, who was sitting in the audience, approached the podium to explain that the commissioners are waiting for a preliminary plan from Baker Tilly, the firm helping county officials with the pandemic relief funding.
“We’re open,” Brown said. “It’s just a question of where does it fit into the process.”
Fries asked if the federal dollars could be used to reimburse the county for the $1.7 million if the money comes out of another fund before the commissioners’ spending plan is finalized. Brown said that could create a touchy scenario because the county would lose that money if officials find out it can’t be reimbursed.
“I believe it still needs to be done,” Fries said. “We don’t know what storm comes next week.”
Fries said he would like to see a plan to help out the association by next month’s meeting at the latest. The next council meeting is July 14.
Council President Kyle Kerley pointed out that it wasn’t possible to do anything at Thursday’s meeting because proposed actions have to be advertised on the agenda that comes out 48 hours before.
The chiefs were on the agenda for a presentation without action.
The upgrades would benefit the 11 county fire departments, 23 stations outside of the city and 525 firefighters. Boren was joined by Schroeder, Chris Forbing of the Arcola Fire Department, and Brian Gillett of the Washington Township Fire Department.
“Collectively, we are all working together,” Boren said.