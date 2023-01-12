A second person has filed as a candidate in the Fort Wayne mayoral race.
City Councilman Jason Arp. R-4th, first announced his intention to run as a Republican candidate Aug. 26 on his Facebook page. The post said he had created an exploratory committee to run for mayor, and a photo showed him holding the required paperwork.
“It’s been something I’ve thought about for probably the last year, off and on,” Arp said in August. “It’s one of those things that is a big commitment.”
The other official mayoral candidate, Jorge Fernandez, filed Thursday as a Democrat.
Arp has been on the City Council since 2016, has served as a precinct committeeman and was elected delegate to Indiana Republican State Convention three times. He also ran for chairman of Allen County Republican Party in 2013 but didn’t win.
He’s president of J. Arp & Co., an investment management firm, and has a bachelor’s degree in finance from East Carolina University in 2006.
Arp became council president in 2022, which was a controversial move. The four other Republicans on the council wanted Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, in the position.
Arp, 49, worked with the council’s four Democrats to have enough votes to secure the presidency for the year. Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, nominated Arp, and Arp then nominated Hines for the vice president position.
It wasn’t the first time Arp has made controversial moves. He has publicly disagreed with the other Republicans on the council multiple times.
Arp had talked to the other Republicans about running for president. After Arp’s approval as president, Jehl said the four other GOP council members weren’t comfortable with him becoming council president because he has been destructive to the Republican Party.
When Arp ran for reelection to the council in 2019, his website said he advocated for small, limited government and that the surest path to prosperity is getting government out of the way. He also built a reputation as a fiscal conservative. He opposed numerous spending measures and tax abatements, tried to eliminate personal property taxes for businesses and advocated for residents to hire their own trash haulers.
Other races
Five candidates have filed since Monday for positions on the Fort Wayne and New Haven city councils and for New Haven clerk-treasurer.
For Fort Wayne, Nicky Clarke filed Monday as a Republican for District 4, the seat Arp holds until the end of this year. Clarke previously ran in the May 3 primary to be the Republican candidate for the Aboite Township Trustee position but lost to Kimberly Mills.
Incumbent Michelle Chambers, D-at large, filed Monday to retain her seat. A native of Fort Wayne, Chambers also owns local businesses and was first elected in 2019. She previously ran for the same seat in 2015.
In New Haven, three incumbents filed to retain their positions. Angela “Angie” Hamrick filed Tuesday as a Republican for the clerk-treasurer position. Councilman Matt Newbauer, R-1st, filed Wednesday to retain his seat, and Councilman Michael Mowery, R-4th, filed Monday to retain his seat for a second term.
Filings close Feb. 3, and primary candidates have until Feb. 10 to withdraw their campaigns. The primary is May 2, and the general election is Nov. 7.