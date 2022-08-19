A month after $1.43 million was approved for a new county fire communications system, an Allen County councilman asked a question that he wasn’t able to get answered: How long is it going to take?
In June, the Allen County Fire Chiefs Association requested the funding to replace its paging and radio system that Mike Reichert of the public safety radio shop has called archaic and said is one disaster, such as a lightning strike, away from catastrophic failure.
The council members unanimously approved the request in July as about 30 uniformed first responders showed their support in the gallery of the meeting room. The council allocates county funds, but making purchases is up to the commissioners.
The commissioners are actively working on the purchase with the fire chiefs, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners’ chief of staff. Cloud said Thursday that the chiefs would prefer the county buy the equipment itself.
The commissioners have to make sure they are following state and local purchasing laws. The process includes gathering required information, such as justification for why the chiefs want a specific product. Fries said the system the county chiefs want is the same product the city uses.
When Cloud said he didn’t know how long the process would take, Fries continued with a shorter question: “A week?”
Cloud said he isn’t involved with the project.
“Well, who is? So we can talk to them,” Fries said. “There are firemen out there who need this paging system. There are citizens out there who need to make sure they have this paging system. And we’re allowing government to get in the way again.”
Cloud said he knows Commissioner Nelson Peters has had ongoing conversations with Huntertown Fire Chief Robert Boren. Cloud was the only representative from the commissioners’ office at Thursday’s County Council meeting.
Fries said he didn’t know what was holding up the process, but he knows county fire crews are frustrated.
“We want the equipment purchased. We authorized the money to have it purchased,” Fries said. “Why don’t they have the equipment? It’s a simple question.”
Scott Schroeder, Marion Township trustee and Poe Township Fire Department chief, was asked to update the council members from the chiefs’ perspectives. Schroeder said the chiefs have answered the questions as needed, and he offered to share copies of the emails with council members.
Schroeder said the chiefs have not been given a timeline on how long it could take to receive the new equipment.