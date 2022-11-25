Councilman Tom Didier took a moment to get personal at this week’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting.
Didier, R-3rd, prefaced his last comment at Tuesday’s meeting by acknowledging it was “kinda personal.”
Didier addressed the late Dr. John Crawford directly to share that he had fulfilled earlier on Tuesday a promise to Crawford by getting a CT scan of his heart.
Crawford, an oncologist and former City Council members of 20 years, died unexpectedly of a heart attack July 17 after collapsing while playing tennis. Scans can identify early signs of heart disease.
“Dr. Crawford, if you’re up there looking down on me, I did that as a promise to you from five years ago,” Didier said. “After you died of a heart attack, I thought, ‘Well the best thing to do is to spend the $50 and take the opportunity to take care of my health.’”
Didier announced in 2021 that he is campaigning for the Republican nomination for the 2023 mayoral election, and Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, made a similar announcement earlier this year. Mayor Tom Henry, a Democrat, is campaigning for a fifth term.