A Fort Wayne councilman wants to make sure Red River Waste Solutions, the city’s trash and recycling hauler, is fined for its final month of poor service.
City Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, announced his proposed resolution Friday, one week before GFL Environmental takes over the city’s residential trash and recycling pickups.
The resolution would prevent the city’s solid waste department from paying Red River, the company providing the city’s solid waste collection services for the last four years, until after officials present members with the fines they intend to levy, a news release said.
The resolution is intended to maximize fines from Red River as the Texas company wraps up service in Fort Wayne next week.
Jehl will also ask for his fellow members’ support for using the fines as refunds to ratepayers through credits on their monthly solid waste bills.
Services issues, such as missed collections, have been reported throughout the contract. City crews have assisted Red River in collecting trash, but recycling has not been provided two of the last three weeks.
“As Fort Wayne’s long tenure with Red River comes to an end, we need to ensure that there is a full accounting so we do not pay Red River a penny more than necessary for its lack of service,” Jehl said in a news release.
Red River filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy in October. The city and Red River worked out a transition agreement through bankruptcy court.
The court required Red River to be paid enough to cover operational costs of service to Fort Wayne residents, which is less than the $700,000 monthly payments the company agreed to in the contract. The city agreed to pay $1.9 million, most of which came from a performance bond, for Red River to continue service until the end of this month.
“After years of being told that fining Red River to the full extent of the contract would cause Fort Wayne residents poor service, it is imperative the final accounting be done publicly so this debacle ends with a semblance of justice,” Jehl said in a release.
Jehl is hosting a news conference Monday with more information. City Council members will vote Tuesday on whether they’ll consider the resolution.
If the introduction is approved, City Council members will likely discuss the proposal and take action next month.