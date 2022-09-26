A Fort Wayne councilman has submitted a plan to city officials that would reduce the impending solid waste rate increase by about half.
Fort Wayne residents have avoided solid waste rate increases for years because of unacceptable service provided by Red River Waste Solutions, the city’s former contractor that filed bankruptcy last year. GFL Environmental USA took over the city’s trash and recycling service on July 1, but customers have continued to pay the same price on their monthly bills.
Mayor Tom Henry’s administration has proposed stalling rate increases until July 1. The rates would go up to $15.60 in July and then up to $18.60 on Jan. 1, 2024. That includes about $1 million a year for bulk trash.
The plan would require about $10 million of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which includes about $4 million toward the Solid Waste Fund’s deficit.
Councilman Russ Jehl, who has said he is against bailing out the Solid Waste Department, countered the administration’s presentation two weeks ago with a pitch of his own. Jehl’s proposal uses $8 million of the American Rescue Plan Act dollars to pay for the difference in the city’s previous contract with Red River to the one with GFL.
At the end of the meeting, Jehl said he would work with City Council president Jason Arp on developing the proposal before suggesting it to Henry’s administration. City Council members held a long discussion about the city’s proposal before deciding to push off a final decision for two weeks.
“My proposal costs the ratepayers approximately half the increase of the administrations’ over the next 30 months,” Jehl said in an email.
With Jehl’s plan, the rate would increase to $13.90 in July. The rate will be increased based on the annual change in the Consumer Rate Price Index for All Urban Consumers. The final increase would go into effect January 2025 – $17.70 plus the annual increase in the index rate.
Each increase would be accompanied by a 1% rise to benefit the Solid Waste Fund that Jehl said is in more than $3 million of debt.
With both plans, the Solid Waste Department would provide bulk trash collection in house at a monthly cost of about 95 cents per household. Matt Gratz, solid waste manager, has previously said the service could be offered for about 53 cents monthly per household.
Some City Council members – including Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, who sits on the Solid Waste Advisory Board – have said they won’t support a solid waste solution that has the city department providing bulk trash collection.
City Council members will take a final vote on the city’s proposal Tuesday. The city will have to introduce Jehl’s plan before it can be considered by council members.