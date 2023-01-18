A longtime Fort Wayne City Council member made his mayoral campaign official Wednesday by filing paperwork with the Allen County Election Board.
Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, announced in 2021 that he will campaign to be Fort Wayne’s next mayor. Didier was one of four candidates to file paperwork for city elections Wednesday.
Didier will face Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, for the Republican nomination in the May primary. Didier has been on City Council for 20 years.
Didier said in a statement that he is running for mayor “to put Fort Wayne first – to put the needs of our community before any other considerations.”
“It’s about delivering on the promise of Fort Wayne that has led to all of our success,” Didier said. “It has to do with everyone working together to make Fort Wayne great. We need an active, engaged, visible and viable leader to move the city forward and unlock our full potential.”
Didier announced his official campaign Wednesday at the Allen County Republican Headquarters before filing with the election board. Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, introduced Didier at the event.
“(Didier) is going to bring new blood, new energy to the city. I’ve never seen anyone with his energy,” Freistroffer said in a statement. “(Didier) is going to work with the council. He is going to work with all branches of the government. He knows the city.”
Didier and Arp were the sole candidates vying for the Republican nomination for mayor as of Wednesday. Democrat Jorge Fernandez officially launched his campaign for mayor Jan. 5. Mayor Tom Henry, a Democrat, said last year that he intends to run for reelection but hadn’t filed the required paperwork as of Wednesday.
Two candidates from opposing parties filed their campaigns for the City Council’s 2nd district seat with the election board Wednesday.
Councilman Russ Jehl, who has represented the northside district for more than 10 years, is currently unopposed in the Republican primary election. Democrat Melissa Rinehart also made her campaign official by filing with the election board, and she is also currently unopposed in the primary.
Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, officially started his reelection campaign Wednesday as well.