Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chamber, D-at large, received an endorsement from the Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO this week for her re-election candidacy.
The union federation sent Chambers a letter announcing its decision and authorizing her to use the endorsement in her campaign.
“After thorough review of your record and your positions on issues affecting our members and their families, we are confident that you will be a strong voice for Hoosier workers,” the letter said.
In a news release, Chambers said the union federation also invited her to a June 22 reception for endorsed candidates. She expects to discuss pressing issues with labor leaders from across Northeast Indiana, she said.
“I am grateful for the trust and support of the Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO, and I am committed to continuing my efforts in fighting for workers' rights, economic stability and social justice,” Chambers said.