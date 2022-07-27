Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, took a deep breath before she read the list of the finance committee’s upcoming work.
Each ordinance and resolution that the City Council considers is required to be approved for introduction before the members discuss and take action on the item at a future meeting. Introductions are generally quick because the committee chair reads the ordinances and resolutions into the record before the members vote.
Councilwoman Michelle Tucker, D-at large, read a single item for the Public Works committee, and Councilman Tom Didier-R-3rd, only had one ordinance to introduce. Tucker, however, had a much longer list.
“Well, we have several, so go ahead and get comfortable,” she said.
More than 10 minutes later, Tucker finished reading 23 resolutions and ordinances.
“Mr. President, with all of the air in me, we put those up for final scrutiny,” Tucker said.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, is the committee’s chair, so he would have typically read the items for introduction. He was absent Tuesday so Tucker filled in as the committee’s co-chair.
Council President Jason Arp, R-3rd, joked that Jehl didn’t do Tucker any favors this week. She quietly agreed as she took a long sip of her drink.