Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers plans to introduce a bill Tuesday that she says will modify the tax phase-in process for affordable housing development.
The bill will incentivize additional development of affordable housing units in the city, she said.
Indiana has a lack of affordable housing, with only 38 units per every 100 extremely low-income renter families, Chambers said. This leaves many families unable to obtain housing that they can afford.
Federal and state programs exist to incentivize development, but Fort Wayne has to work to maximize attractiveness. This bill will modify Fort Wayne’s existing tax phase-in plan to allow development outside of an economic development target area and provide 100% abatement for the first five years to leverage investment and create more long-term relationships with affordable housing developers, she said.
“Fort Wayne has a lack of affordable housing," Chambers said. "There are developers that are eager to build in the Fort Wayne area, but are unable to because of our current incentive packages, which prioritizes development within an economic development target area. The bill being introduced Tuesday will allow maximum tax phase-in incentives to any affordable housing project applying for and meeting the requirements of the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program, regardless of location. This will allow the City of Fort Wayne to better partner with local developers to provide complete access to community resources such as schools and employment.”