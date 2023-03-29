The Allen County Commissioners issued a statement today confirming they’re talking with the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority about helping with its financial difficulties.
The commissioners’ news release came the day after the Fort Wayne City Council voted to assist the ambulance authority with its expenses with up to $3 million. The monetary help will be done in three allocations of $1 million each.
The council requires Three Rivers Ambulance Authority to show it’s worked with Allen County officials to receive assistance before the city would release the second $1 million.
The ambulance authority provides service to areas outside Fort Wayne city limits. City Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said Tuesday that he didn’t like the idea of the city’s $3 million also funding ambulance service in the county.
The commissioners said they received a funding request Feb. 22 from Joel Benz, executive director of the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority. They communicate with Three Rivers Ambulance Authority regularly and are taking all information under advisement, according to the news release.
The ambulance authority took over the ambulance operations in September after the board found its contractor, PatientCare EMS Solutions, was in default. The contractor hadn’t met the 90% rate required for responding to top-priority emergencies for 20 months.