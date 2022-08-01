From Wednesday through Aug. 31 there will be road closures at these Allen County railroad crossings, the county highway department said today:
- Doyle Road between Dawkins and Edgerton roads;
- Bandelier Road between Dawkins Road and dead end;
- Edgerton Road between Bandelier and Ryan roads;
- Ryan Road between Edgerton and Harper roads;
- Harper Road between Ryan and Berthaud roads;
- Berthaud Road between Harper and Gar Creek roads;
- Gar Creek Road between Berthaud and Webster roads;
- Webster Road between Gar Creek and Bremer roads;
- Bremer Road between Webster and Roussey roads;
- Roussey Road between Bremer and Slusher roads;
- Slusher Road between Roussey and Sampson roads.