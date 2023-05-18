The Allen County Council approved a more than $24.5 million tax abatement Thursday for the General Motors plant in Roanoke but not without some contention.
Some council members were concerned about what the 10-year abatement on $468 million in new equipment would mean for the Southwest Allen Fire District’s capital improvements fund. The resolution passed 5-1 with Ken Fries, R-at large, voting against and Robert Armstrong, R-at large, absent.
The request was for 100% tax forgiveness for the entire period, as opposed to the usual stair-step approach that gradually increases taxes over the 10-year period. Companies usually pay increasingly more taxes each year until the abatement expires.
The new manufacturing equipment receiving the abatement would be for the next generation of internal combustion engines of full-sized pickup trucks and fit into the walls of the current plant, said John Blanchard, GM’s director of local government relations. The design stage would begin in 2025, and work would finish by 2027.
The total commitment would reach $622 million, including materials and renovations, Blanchard said. The new equipment will mean about 3,900 jobs retained, although the paperwork said 3,300 jobs in case of economic downturn.
Blanchard said the plant would not go below 3,300 jobs and has always employed workers well beyond that level. Although the company has a goal of mostly producing electric vehicles in the coming decades, internal combustion engines remain a large part of its portfolio, Blanchard said of the financial commitment.
Fries said after the council meeting he’s not a big fan of tax abatements and preferred to table the vote until next month, after GM officials meet with representatives of the Southwest Allen Fire District.
Blanchard, who’s based out of Detroit, said local GM officials had the meeting scheduled next week to strengthen the relationship with the fire department. Waiting until after that gathering to receive tax abatement approval would slow the process too much, he said.
Council President Tom Harris, R-2nd, said representatives of Southwest Allen Fire District came to the county a year ago in an attempt to prod GM to assist with the district’s capital improvements budget, which includes replacing equipment. Existing fire equipment is approaching obsolescence.
Councilman Josh Hale, R-1st, said the district had to buy a used fire truck to keep up with requirements.
The fire district made 172 runs to GM last year, Harris said.
Councilman Kyle Kerley, R-at large, said the plant is the reason the fire district was created.
“It’s actually your employees that could be at risk because the fire department doesn’t have the equipment to respond,” he said.
Data show GM might be paying its fair share, however. The plant’s taxes cover about 18% of the fire district’s budget, but accounts for about 8% of the responses the district makes, said Scott Harrold, senior economic development specialist.
Blanchard said he’d just become aware of the lack of communication between the truck assembly plant and fire district officials. Those issues should be handled at the local level, he said.
Fries said General Motors made no effort until scheduling the fire district meeting at the last minute.
Council members also talked about looking more closely at tax abatements in the future.
Fries said economic development officials’ numbers-laden requests don’t include the impact abatements would have on the fire district’s ability to update its equipment.
Hale said he wanted to see the idea of abatements revisited and their impact on public safety discussed. Hale is also the fire chief for East Central Fire Territory, which services New Haven and Woodburn.
Harris said the challenge is that abatements are designed to persuade companies to locate or expand in Allen County. However, the area has become desirable because GM suppliers want to be near the assembly plant and Fort Wayne is recognized nationally as a desirable place to live.
“They’re coming here anyway,” Harris said.