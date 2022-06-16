Patrons of a new Giordano’s off Dupont Road won’t have to look hard to find the pizza and subs spot with the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals’ approval Wednesday of a sign more than double the zoning ordinance’s limits.
The restaurant requested a waiver of development standards to allow a sign to rise 30 feet and contain 200 square feet. The allowable limits are 8 feet tall and 80 square feet.
The Chicago restaurant’s address is 10180 Diebold Road, but it is accessed from Dupont by a driveway to a Meijer store opened in the last few weeks. The applicant, Stuffed ZA LLC doing business as Giordano’s Fort Wayne, said the larger sign was needed because customers said they couldn’t find the restaurant or didn’t know it was open.
Giordano’s is near Parkview Regional Medical Center with many other restaurants. Board members questioned why the restaurant needed visibility from Dupont Road, on which it has no frontage.
But they unanimously approved the variance.
In other business, the board approved the request of a Springfield Township family who asked to expand a special use allowing a slaughtering and butchering business to include a grocery store.
The board voted unanimously to allow the request of Elam and Laura Lengacher, who have their business at the corner of Grabill and Cuba roads.
Representing the applicants, Matt Kelty of Kelty Tappy Design, Fort Wayne, told board members they weren’t being asked to approve a typical full-service grocery. Instead, the Lengachers want to sell some prepared meat products, such as sausage and seasoned burgers, from a shop at their location, Kelty said. He added the store may include bread, baked goods and possibly eggs.
The family has six sons who want to join the business, Kelty said.