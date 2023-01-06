The Allen County Commissioners acknowledged Friday that they’ve received a lot of communications from the residents of Sunnymede subdivision about the proposed site for a new Allen County Jail near their subdivision.
The commissioners are pouring over the questions and concerns and getting stakeholders in the project together to address the issues, Commissioner Richard Beck said during the commissioner’s meeting.
“We are taking it seriously, and we’ll be working with others to resolve these issues for the residents of Sunnymede,” he said. Nothing else was said during the meeting about the proposed site of 142 acres on Meyer Road north of Moeller Road, formerly part of International Harvester.
However, it’s too early to get together committees that include representatives of groups such as the county judiciary system and activists like Help Not Handcuffs, Commissioner Therese Brown said afterward the meeting. Marion County had a similar group when it worked on getting a new jail.
“We are in the beginning stage of this entire process,” Brown said. The commissioners have met with different groups, and they’re open to questions, comment and concerns by email, phone calls or public comments at the regular Friday 10 a.m. meetings.
More formal action will happen after the project officially moves forward, getting approval to use the land for a jail at the Jan. 19 Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals and completing the land purchase, she said.