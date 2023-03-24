Construction of Allen County's proposed next jail – which could cost more than $300 million – will likely be overseen by local firm Weigand Construction.
The Allen County Commissioners unanimously approved a notice of intent Friday to hire Weigand as construction manager, choosing the company over two others that responded to the county’s request for proposals.
The county now has to negotiate a contract based on costs Weigand submitted in its proposal, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff.
As construction manager, Weigand will oversee the project, which includes hiring subcontractors and recommending any changes in architectural plans based on material and labor costs. Cloud said this is the first time Allen County hired a firm as construction manager because it hasn’t had a project this big before.
Allen County is building a new jail because U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty ruled last year that the county had to alleviate chronic overcrowding, understaffing and other unconstitutional conditions at the current jail. The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed in January 2020 by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on behalf of former inmate Vincent Morris.
The proposed new jail is planned for 70 acres of a 142-acre site at the former International Harvester location, at 3003 Meyer Road in Fort Wayne.