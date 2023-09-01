The Allen County commissioners on Friday created a tax increment financing fund for the Diebold North Allocation Area.
The fund would help pay for infrastructure improvements, including streets, lighting, water and sewer lines.
The area includes one section of about 84 acres at the southeast corner of Diebold and Union Chapel roads. It includes mixed-use development Providence Place and the Vinland Reserve Winery. Providence Place is expected to have 13 buildings with 216 market-rate apartments.
Scott Harrold, county senior economic development specialist, said the area should make a nice tourist attraction when finished.
The county commissioners approved the creation of the TIF fund unanimously. The fund will receive money from the Dupont-Diebold TIF District. Tax increment financing funds are a way for counties and cities to pay for infrastructure promoting economic development.
TIF funds come from property taxes within a district and can be used by the redevelopment commission.
The tax money collected could be kept in the Redevelopment Commission’s account for public infrastructure or passed along to underlying tax units such as the Allen County Public Library.
The creation of a new TIF fund does not increase property taxes. It allocates property taxes that have already been collected into the new TIF fund at the redevelopment commission’s discretion.