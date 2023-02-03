A request to contribute $25,000 to help Visit Fort Wayne fund a study on long-term tourism prospects was taken under advisement this morning by the Allen County Commissioners.
Visit Fort Wayne President and CEO Jill Boggs called the study a vision and roadmap to sustaining and building on the estimated $741 million in annual income from visitors.
The study would include 10-year projections and seve as a master plan for the agency and provide vision, strategy and implementation steps for the area, Boggs said.
Commissioner Nelson Peters made a motion to approve the proposal but was reminded by Commissioners President Therese Brown and Chris Cloud, commissioners chief of staff, that the plan was to take the request under advisement.
Peters then withdrew his motion. No reason was provided during the meeting.
Boggs said the agency is seeking funding from. the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board and Greater Fort Wayne Inc.