The Allen County Commissioners started their meeting today responding to criticisms about their response to the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority’s request for funding.
The ambulance authority, which provides ambulance service in Fort Wayne and parts of the county, sent a request for $3.8 million to the commissioners and Fort Wayne officials to help subsidize the financially troubled service. The organization took over operations from its contractor, PatientCare EMS Services, in September, and Executive Director Joel Benz said $3.98 million is what’s needed to run operations until the service is self-sufficient in two years.
The Fort Wayne City Council approved $3 million towards the request last month. The commissioners responded last week with a letter offering up to $400,000 with conditions that must be met for the funding. City Councilman Russ Jehl, R- 2nd, on Tuesday accused the commissioners of delaying their response and relying on Fort Wayne to fund the service.
The commissioners each disagreed with those allegations.
“There are just a lot of things being said that need to be addressed,” said Therese Brown, the commissioner’s president.
The county has been in talks with the ambulance authority for more than two years, diligently trying to get information, Brown said.