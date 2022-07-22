Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown on Friday responded to objections to a new Allen County Jail site in southeast Fort Wayne. Residents and elected officials this week voiced concerns to the plan.
Brown, a Republican, readily agreed that neighbors and elected officials had not been consulted about the proposed site at 5080 Adams Center Road before it was announced July 15. But, she said, the commissioners did not intend to "disrespect" anyone, as was alleged Tuesday by opponents during a news conference.
The commissioners simply didn't have enough time before needing to file their response to the federal judge ordering the county to correct jail conditions he ruled unconstitutional, Brown said.
"For this, we apologize," Brown said of the lack of communication. "We will be meeting with city officials here shortly in the coming days, and we will be meeting with the neighbors in the very near future as well."
U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty in March ordered the commissioners to come up with plans to alleviate overcrowding and understaffing at the 732-bed downtown jail. The ruling resulted from an inmate's lawsuit joined by the American Civil Liberties Union.
Point by point, Brown countered objections raised by the group from southeast Fort Wayne and Allen County. It included Fort Wayne City Council members Sharon Tucker, D-6th district, at-large Democrats Glynn Hines and Michelle Chambers and Adams County Trustee Denita Washington, also a Democrat.
Brown said the commissioners did consider the site of the former Irene Byron Hospital, now closed and to be put up for sale, at the corner of Carroll and Lima roads in Perry Township.
However, the site was unsuitable because it does not have enough space and contains wellheads for Huntertown, which owns land in the center of the Byron property, Brown said.
No other suitable sites were found other than the county-owned sheriffs’ training site on Adams Center Road, Brown said.
Brown also countered the objection about three nearby schools by saying the downtown jail is within 4,500 feet of seven schools and day-care centers and has not posed a problem for them.
"We would also like to assure the neighbors that the facility will not be an eyesore and is not a prison" with razor wire and watch towers, Brown said.
The jail, at a cost of about $350 million, should not have an impact on property values and future investment in southeast Fort Wayne, she said, adding the site is in a sparsely populated, rural area in the corner of the county.
More than $100 million in investment in new residential riverfront construction was not deterred by the presence of the existing downtown jail, said County Commissioner Richard Beck, a Republican.
A half-dozen residents also addressed the commissioners, who rarely receive that much comment from the public during their weekly meetings.
One called the southeast side "already a crippled community" economically and said the jail would cause further harm. Another said the location near schools would be "unthinkable" if "this were in a white, suburban community."
Pastor Timothy Williams of Good Hope Baptist Church said the optics of the location are terrible – with "education on one side of the street, and on the other side of the street, incarceration."
The Prince Chapman Academy and Paul Harding Junior High School/East Allen University buildings are the two closest to the chosen jail site.
What does that say to young people, Williams asked.
“We represent a lot of people,” he said, “and we want our voices heard.”