Allen County leaders can move forward with buying 142 acres on Meyer Road after the County Council approved the commissioners’ plan to purchase the preferred location for a new jail Thursday.
The commissioners settled on the site after months of looking at options. An evaluation by the architecture firm Elevatus ranked the 2911 Meyer Road location as the best of four options for the new jail project that requires about 70 acres.
The sale price isn’t known yet as the deal is in ongoing negotiations, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners’ chief of staff. The commissioners are required by law to pay no more than the average of two appraisals. Cloud said the office received the second appraisal this week but did not disclose the amount because of pending negotiations. The commissioners will be able to approve paying for the property once a deal is reached.
The commissioners have said they are forced to build a new jail in response to a federal court order in which U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty said officials have to address inhumane conditions, including overcrowding and understaffing. The jail, estimated to cost more than $300 million, is planned to have at least 1,100 beds with room for future expansion.
Several people shared opposition to the commissioners’ plan during Thursday's County Council meeting, including four who specifically asked the council to delay its decision. Opponents asked the officials to consider alternatives to building a larger jail and called for more community engagement.
Before making a decision, council members discussed details of the project, including their role in the process. County Council serves as the fiscal body and appropriates or assigns funding, but the commissioners, as the executive branch of local government, handle the actual spending of county dollars.
Councilman Tom Harris, R-2nd, said he tried to separate the jail from the purchase agreement since it isn’t certain a new jail will be built on the property.
Councilman Ken Fries, R-at large, said he agreed that the Meyer Road land is a good purchase for the county, regardless of planned uses, because it’s near the geographic center of the county.
However, Fries said he didn't support the request Thursday because officials need to involve residents more in the planning process before moving forward with a new confinement facility.
Fries is a former sheriff and was with the sheriff’s department when the jail was moved to its current downtown location. The current jail was not designed properly in the first place, Fries said.
None of the officials want to build a new jail, Fries said, but it’s needed. A new facility with an effective design will allow the jail to have safer and more appropriate operations for all types of suspects and offenders.
“We have to build a new jail not only because of the federal judge but because the one we have is antiquated and wasn’t designed well in the first place,” Fries said.
Aside from settling on a price, Cloud said the commissioners have one more step before purchasing the property: getting approval from the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals.
The board considers two factors with determining if a property is suitable for contingent uses, such as building a jail. Cloud said the considerations are whether the property has appropriate access to utilities and whether the planned use could work on the property with the county’s land use rules, such as height limitations and setbacks.
“If we don’t meet the two-question test, we would not purchase the property,” Cloud said.
For the land purchase, the commissioners plan to use part of the more than $27 million that County Council allocated in October from American Rescue Plan Act funding for revenue replacement.
Money that the county claims as revenue replacement can be used for any government purpose, Cloud said. Revenue replacement is calculated with a formula to determine the amount of incoming funds cities and counties missed out on during the height of the pandemic.
The 142-acre property was formerly part of International Harvester. The property includes more than 300,000 square feet of existing buildings and about 70 acres of undeveloped land to the east.
Councilmen Chris Spurr, Paul Lagemann Kyle Kerley and Harris, all Republicans, voted in favor of the request with opposition from Fries.
Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell, a Democrat, abstained from the vote because it was her last meeting as a member. Councilman Bob Armstrong, a Republican, was absent.