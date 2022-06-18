Allen County Council members will wait a month before voting on a $13 million request to buy an office building – the first step of a proposed $49.8 million department consolidation project.
Chris Cloud, chief of staff for the Allen County commissioners, first presented the building acquisition idea to the County Council last month and continued to work on the proposal after members agreed he should.
The plan involves buying the office building at 1300 S. Clinton St. to house several county departments. For the plan to work, the city would have to move its police and fire departments out of Rousseau Centre at Clinton and Main streets to Citizens Square – a couple of blocks away – or to another location by 2024.
On Thursday, council members voted 5-1 with opposition from Councilman Ken Fries to delay the vote until the July 21 meeting. Fries said he didn’t understand why the county would consider a major consolidation project when officials intentionally put city and county police departments together in Rosseau Centre 12 years ago.
“It makes no sense to me,” Fries said. “I don’t think it makes sense to the taxpayers.”
Cloud said the council won’t fully commit the county to the department consolidation plan if they approve the $13 million allocation to pay for the South Clinton building. The owners – Abridge Pointe LLC – are willing to buy the property back if officials discover the project won’t work.
Cloud said last month he wants to buy the building before it is no longer an option. Before suggesting a hold, Council President Kyle Kerley said he called the seller Thursday morning to confirm that waiting a month for action wouldn’t jeopardize the sale.
Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell wasn’t able to attend the meeting because of a family emergency, and she would like to give her input before a final decision is made, Kerley said.
The costs of the $49.8 million project would be spread over five years. This year, the building’s price could be taken out of the general fund, and the additional $677,735 needed could come out of the cumulative capital development fund.
Cloud’s plan included $19.8 million in 2023, more than $136,000 in 2024, $2.1 million in 2025 and $14 million in 2026. Higher tax rates wouldn’t be necessary as the money would come from the capital development fund, general fund and the local income tax economic development fund.
However, he also proposed a second option to pay for the project. That scenario includes similar figures except $15 million in 2023 would come from revenue replacement through the American Rescue Plan Act fund. The county has received $73 million in the federal COVID-19 pandemic relief dollars but hasn’t released a plan of how it will be spent.
The consolidation project would free up the buildings at 201 W. Superior St., which houses Community Corrections; 1 W. Superior St., which is the home of Allen County Emergency Agency and court offices; and 100 W. Columbia St., which is used for court services. Eventually, part or all of the Bud Meeks Justice Center could be put on the market, depending on how the commissioners move forward with the jail project, Cloud said in May.
Councilman Tom Harris asked how the consolidation would affect downtown economic development. Cloud said he thinks freeing up spaces downtown north of Main Street will be beneficial for ongoing development.
Fries said Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed has a compelling case for why the county’s plan would be bad for local law enforcement because it would reduce collaboration. Fries had asked his fellow members to call the chief, but none of them had by Thursday’s meeting, he said.
Sean Collentine, a local resident, shared his opposition to the project during public comment. He urged council members to take a stand against the plan that comes at the same time as a jail project that could cost $300 million.
Fries said Collentine had a good point.
“It’s our job as the fiscal body to make sure the taxpayers are getting the value for their dollars,” Fries said.
County Council members also delayed a vote on 2% one-time bonuses for county employees, which was also presented by Cloud. Fries said he wouldn’t support the request if it doesn’t include part-time employees. Councilman Chris Spurr and Kerley agreed with Fries.
Cloud said it is difficult to figure out how to determine the amounts for part-time employees, and it will cost more than the $1.6 million he requested. Cloud will work on a new bonus proposal before the next meeting July 21.