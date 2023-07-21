The Allen County Council has started the annual budget process, but members and departments still face many unknowns – including the size of raises county employees will receive next year.
Auditor Nick Jordan described this week’s discussion about the 2024 budget as a high-level look that will help guide department heads as they work on next year’s financial plans. Department budgets are due Aug. 18.
However, county officials have less information to work with this year because of the unresolved pay raises and a few other unknowns. Council members aren’t required to determine employee raises in July, but it helps inform the budgeting process, Jordan said.
Councilman Ken Fries, R-at large, advocated for 6.25% pay increases during 2022 discussions and then scaled back his proposal to 5.5% raises, which council members approved. On Thursday, Fries said he wants employees to get an appropriate cost of living raise and suggested possible increases of 5% or 6%.
In the budget pre-allocation report, Jordan factored in a 3% cost-of-living raise, which is based on a compensation study by the Ohio firm Clemans, Nelson & Associates. A 3% raise would eliminate many of the issues with red-line employees – those whom the consultants determined are paid too much for their positions.
The first phase of the compensation study included about 1,200 employees in grids for non-sworn officers, labor and professional office support. About 700 employees received raises, which account for nearly $2 million of the 2024 budget. For comparison, this year’s county total budget is about $275 million, and the city of Fort Wayne’s is about $215 million.
More changes will come as part of the second and third phases of the compensation study. The second phase focused on about 30 employees in higher management and will require about $100,000 to $150,000 in higher pay, Jordan estimated Friday.
The third phase will look at pay for elected officials and chief deputies.
Jordan’s pre-allocation report is based on projected revenue for 2024 and the 2023 budget approved last year.
The county is looking at about $132 million in anticipated revenue, including $75 million in property taxes and almost $57 million in other general fund revenue. The 2023 budget figure used for analysis in the auditor’s office was about $131 million.
The council members will have about $2.7 million in the budget to pay for employee raises and requests from departments for money beyond their 2023 budgets. If members had approved the 3% raise Jordan included in the report, Council members would have had about $182,000 for the additional requests department heads will pitch in September.
A 5% raise would cost more than $4 million and would leave the current projected budget at a deficit of more than $1 million with no dollars for appeals.
Last year, council members faced $2.7 million in appeals from departments hoping to get more money approved for their budgets. Some departments didn’t spend all the money they were budgeted, resulting in about $500,000 returned to the county and available for other needs.
Generally, County Council hears appeals for upwards of $1 million or more each year.
Another unknown factor is how much the county will receive in local income tax. Allen County is expected to receive about $25 million in local income tax for public safety and certified shares.
County officials have created a system with three new fire districts and the Southwest Allen County Fire Protection District to cover the county, which will affect how much local income tax the county receives. The three new fire districts will receive pieces of the local income tax that are currently split among the county, cities, towns, townships and public safety agencies.
The Department of Local Government Finance has not yet determined how much the fire districts will receive, but Jordan said it could reduce the county’s share by about $700,000 or $800,000. The county’s share for 2023 will depend on the amount of local income tax collected but was projected to be about $21 million.
County Council members have also been focused on funding the construction of a new jail.
A request from the commissioners for a 0.2% local income tax increase to help fund the new Allen County Jail was rejected Thursday after four of the six present members voted in opposition.
Aside from the one-time cost for the facility’s construction, County Council would have to allocate more money to the sheriff’s department for operations in the larger jail.
“If a new, bigger jail is built, one would assume higher operational costs. That’s not currently being factored in,” Jordan said. “That aside, the county is still in very, very good fiscal position.”
County Council next meets at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 17. Appeals will be considered in September, and members plan to finalize the 2024 budget at the Oct. 19 meeting.