The Allen County Fair starts Tuesday, about a month earlier than in decades past.
The change avoids conflict with the Indiana State Fair, said Michelle Love, who serves on the Allen County Fairground’s board of directors.
When the state fair expanded to 18 days in 2021, it overlapped with the county fair, which meant families had to decide between the two, Love said. June also has better weather, and the fair has a professional-level rodeo again.
“Overall, people have been very responsive to it,” Love said. “It’s allowing people to kick off the summer.”
Fair work began this past weekend. Judging of indoor projects took place Saturday, kids checked in animals Sunday and the carnival was set up, she said.
James Wolff, Allen County's Purdue Extension educator, said the county’s 4-H had to move some June events, but members were able to adapt. He hadn’t heard of any overlap between the county fair’s new dates and sports or other school activities, either.
“On the whole, it really hasn’t caused many issues,” Wolff said.
Some animals will be older than usual or fed out a bit – fattened up, he said. The 4-H’ers were able to get their projects in, although gardening was more difficult because many crops aren't yet ripe in northeast Indiana in mid-June.
Love said judges adapted rules to consider plants being less mature. Families also used greenhouses or planned their planting, and she hasn’t seen a decline in 4-H entrants this year.
The fairgrounds board announced the change at last year’s fair to allow families to plan, Love said. It also announced the fair will remain in June the next five years.
Board members chose the date so the fair was assured of getting a carnival and midway attractions, judges and other resources, she said. They considered the first week of July, but the fair would have to compete with Three Rivers Festival and fairs in nearby counties.
People can expect all the fair’s traditions, Love said. The biggest change to the programming is the rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
It’s the first full rodeo the Allen County Fair has held in years, although Love couldn’t say how long it’s been. Nearby county fairs held smaller ones, she added.
“I think people are excited to have a full, professional rodeo in our area,” she said, adding the announcement attracted participants from out of state.
Other fair highlights include hot air balloon demonstrations Thursday evening, the Classic Car Cruise-In Friday evening with music by Biff and the Cruisers and Car Demolition Derby Saturday evening.
Sunday, the fair’s final day, is also Fairs Care Day, she said. Those who donate five items of non-perishable food will be admitted free.
Last year, the Allen County Fairgrounds collected more than 3,200 pounds of food for the Associated Churches food bank.