A couple who operate a farm at 5310 Ardmore Avenue in Wayne Township had their property rezoned back to agriculture Thursday.
Hungry Dog Farm was unanimously down-zoned from single-family residential and low-intensity residential during a meeting of the Allen County Plan Commission.
Elaina Robbins and Andrew Balabuch said the property was rezoned from its historical use about a decade ago as housing developments popped up nearby.
But they are using the 6.5-acre property for a farm formed on a community-based agriculture model. About 40 members buy subscriptions for the farm's vegetables. The vegetables are then picked up at the property, which also has a small farm stand.
The farm grows more than 150 varieties and also sells cut flowers and eggs from chickens raised on the property, Robbins said.
The farm has been operating under a special exemption, but the rezoning will make it easier to enroll in programs and apply for grants, Robbins said.