The Allen County commissioners are looking at other sites for a proposed new jail besides the one on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.
County officials are concerned they won’t get the zoning approval needed to build a jail on Adams Center Road, said attorney Ted Storer Thursday afternoon. The Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals would have to grant a variance that allows a jail to be built.
There are three other potential sites that the county has entered negotiations for, and appraisals have started on two, Storer told U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty. Of the alternate sites, two are outside city limits, so the county won’t have to worry about asking for a city zoning variance to build. They’re located on the east, west and south sides of Fort Wayne, and the one on the south is near another municipal property, Storer said.
He declined to name the sites because they’re under negotiation.
Stoner was representing the county commissioners at the hearing about the Allen County Jail in U.S. District Court. On March 31, Leichty had ruled in a lawsuit filed for Vincent Morris by the American Civil Liberties Union that the jail violated constitutional rights, including prisoner safety, and that the commissioners and Allen County Sheriff’s Department had to alleviate crowding, increase staff and make other improvements.
The hearing lasted almost three hours and covered multiple issues. Leichty allowed the county to skip filing with the city’s BZA for now but also said county officials need to have a purchase agreement for land for the jail within 90 days.
“I want to see the progress continue,” Leichty said. He told them to use “thoughtful, reasonable, deliberate haste.”
The next hearing for the jail is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 16.
Also at the hearing, Leichty allowed the attorney representing activist group Help Not Handcuffs, Diana Bauer, to become an interested party in the lawsuit under an amicus curiae motion. Amicus curiae is a Latin term that means “friend of the court” and allows Bauer to represent Help Not Handcuffs’ interests in the matter.
The organization is against the jail being at the Adams Center location and against the idea of a need for a new jail.
Leichty included the group — although amicus motions are rare at this lower level in the court system — because Help Not Handcuffs’ membership of activists, business leaders, faith leaders and former jail inmates brings a different perspective and needed input.
“This is a community wide challenge,” he said.