Allen County planners can begin addressing commercial-scale solar developments after getting the county commissioners’ approval Friday.
Chris Cloud, chief of staff, said several county residents, especially in the southern, rural portion of the county, have contacted the commissioners with concerns and questions about possible commercial-scale solar developments.
“It isn’t necessarily directly covered by our zoning ordinance,” Cloud said. “When the zoning ordinance was last overhauled, windmills were the large alternative energy thing being looked at, so I don’t know that solar was looked at as much.”
The Department of Planning Services staff wants to know if they can tighten up the zoning ordinance, but Cloud said it requires the commissioners’ approval to initiate their work.
The county planners will present a proposed amendment for the ordinance, and the commissioners will then have the ability to alter, approve or reject the changes. No changes will be made until the commissioners give final approval.
Cloud said it likely won’t take planners long to look into “restrictions or setbacks or some sort of oversight at all over the idea of commercial level of solar farms.” The zoning ordinance puts parameters in development, such as setbacks which determine how close to another structure or street a project can be.
The department will likely propose changes in the coming weeks.
Commissioners Rich Beck and Nelson Peters didn’t ask questions before giving planners the authority. Commissioner Therese Brown was absent.
In other business, the commissioners approved Gleave Construction to put thousands of linear feet of fencing around two county buildings that will soon be demolished.
The former Byron Health Center and Kidder Building on Lima Road near Carroll Road will soon be demolished so the land can be put up for sale.
Crews will put 2,935 feet of six-foot-tall fencing around the Byron building and 1,024 feet around the Kidder building. Vance Hernandez, director of facility maintenance, said the fences won’t be topped with barb wire, but the fence is expected to keep people out of the site during the demolition process.